Complaint redressal portal for housing societies to be introduced from April in Maharashtra

In a major development, housing society members will be able to register and track their complaints online from April-end. Currently, citizens are forced to visit the deputy registrars' offices in person for every small concern. The state cooperation department and the members of the state housing federation are developing a dedicated portal for this purpose, said Anil Kawade, the state commissioner for cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies.

A committee was formed, with the cooperation department officials and federation members, on March 23. The committee is expected to study the process and give a report to the commissioner on how the portal can be implemented effectively. The committee will also frame steps to launch the portal. The first meeting is expected to take place on Monday, said Parab. The final web address and details are expected to be finalised by the end of April after the committee submits its report.

The online system will help assess the nature of each complaint and the deputy registrar assigned to it. It will also display the final outcome of the case. "Orders passed by the deputy registers will be uploaded on the portal. This will indirectly help members of other societies understand housing society rules, and thereby minimize litigation issues," said Parab.