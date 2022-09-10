Cong attacks BJP's Rahul Gandhi T-shirt jibe with Modi's Rs 10L suit

Mumbai, Sep 10 In a counter-attack to the Bharatiya Janata Party's jibes at Rahul Gandhi's costly T-shirt, the Maharashtra Congress hit back by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expensive suit, watches, shades, car and aircraft, here on Saturday.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that instead of worrying about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt, the BJP should concern itself with PM Modi's Rs 10 lakh suit, Rs 12 lakh car, Rs 1.5 lakh shades, Rs 80,000 shawl and the Rs 8,000-crore aircraft in which he flies.

"After owning all this, he continues to call himself a 'fakir' (beggar). The BJP should worry how the Modi government has brought the 130-crore people of the country to the streets. Due to this government's miserable performance, its end is near," said Patole.

The Congress leader claimed at a media briefing that the BJP is sleepless as Rahul's Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is getting an overwhelming response wherever it is passing.

"The BJP has got a strong blow with the public spontaneously thronging the Yatra in large numbers and that is why it is raking up petty issues like the price-tag of Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt," Patole said.

He added that dozens of BJP ministers, leaders and spokespersons predicting that the Congress is finished and Rahul does not matter now, are ironically working full-time to criticise and defame him (Rahul) and the Yatra.

"The BJP is shaken by the response to the Yatra from day one... Rahul is fighting for the masses and raising the issues of the common man like spiralling inflation, massive unemployment, the state of the economy, the problems of farmers and workers, etc. with whom he is interacting during the long march," Patole pointed out.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,500 km through 12 states and 2 Union Territories in 150 days and even as it has just begun, the BJP is getting rattled and resorting to such diversionary issues, he said.

Entering Maharashtra on November 7, the Yatra will go around covering 383 km in 6 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies over 16 days, with a large number of people including celebrities expected to join it.

