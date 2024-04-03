Congress Chandrapur Candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar Discloses Rs 39 Crore Temporary Loans in Property Statement

Nagpur: In her submission of property statement along with nomination papers, Pratibha Dhanorkar, Congress candidate from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency Pratibha Dhanorkar has disclosed that she has taken temporary loans worth over Rs 39 crore from various traders, contractor companies, and private companies.

According to Dhanokar's statement, her total assets are Rs 80,37,22,095. Of these, Rs 41,75,69,616 is immovable property and movable property is worth Rs 38,61,52,479. She has a debt of Rs 55.23 crore which includes loans worth Rs 15.44 crore taken from banks for home loans, business loans, auto purchases, and Rs 39 crore taken as temporary loans.

Dhanorkar has taken loans from contractors, private entities, traders, minor mineral miners, and relatives. Individual loan amount ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 6 crore. The statement also revealed that she has taken Rs 6.46 crore from the same person. Similarly, Rs 1.10 crore was taken from a trading company, Rs 5.50 crore was taken from a construction contractor company, and Rs 3,03,4069 from a marketing company.

Lok Sabha election candidates have to mandatorily submit details of their assets while filing for nominations. Dhanorkar's submission of assets has raised questions about financial transparency and the validity of wealth that political leaders often seem to possess.

