Congress helping Uddhav Thackeray organise Dussehra crowds claims BJP

The BJP has accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction of taking Congress' help to organise a crowd for making its Dussehra rally a success. The Uddhav faction will hold Shiv Sena's traditional annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5. The Uddhav faction will hold Shiv Sena's traditional annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5.



The rival Eknath Shinde camp is also holding another Dussehra rally on the same day at MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. The BJP has now claimed that the Uddhav faction is finding it hard to draw a crowd for its rally in Shivaji Park and has sought the services of Congress. BJP's state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Friday claimed in return the Uddhav group would be supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches Maharashtra. The Sena camp has alleged that the Shinde government would be trying its level best to prevent the Uddhav camp from reaching the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.