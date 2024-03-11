Congress Invites Shiv Sena UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress leaders met former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday, March 11 and invited him for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

Rahul Gandhi's yatra to entre in state from March 12, while another for Gandhi’s public meeting at Shivaji Park on March 17. On March 12, the flag will be handed over, and a tribal convention will take place at Nandurbar. On March 13, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Dhule, followed by a women’s convention and another public meeting at Malegaon, informed Nana Patole.

On March 14, he will address a farmers’ meeting at Chandwad in Nashik district followed by other functions. On the same day, Gandhi will visit Trimbaksehwar Shiva temple. On March 15, he will address public meetings in Palghar, Wada and Bhiwandi.