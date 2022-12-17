Congress leader Ashok Chavan not to take part in MVA's protest march due to prior commitment

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan said he will not be able to take part in Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) protest march against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state on Saturday due to a prior commitment.

In a tweet, Chavan said he extends his support to the morcha, but he will not be able to participate in it due to a scheduled wedding event in Nanded. He added that his wife Amita Chavan will take part in the protest march.

The MVA allies Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – are taking out the protest march in Mumbai against the insults" of the state's icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, atrocities against Marathi-speakers in border areas of Karnataka as well as industrial projects being taken out of the state, among other things, the leaders of these parties have said.