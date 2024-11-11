Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP-led Mahayuti Govt of Infusing 'Hate and Poison' in Maharashtra Poll Campaign

On Monday, the Congress accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of deliberately injecting "hate and poison" into its election campaign, claiming it was an attempt to "disturb communal harmony" in the state. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the campaign, stating that it exposed the "sick mindset" of the BJP.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is campaigning on basic issues of daily concern to the people - the acute distress of farmers and women, the intolerable increase in prices of essential commodities, insecurity amongst workers, lack of jobs for youth, the water crisis, inadequate social justice for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, and discrimination against Maharashtra in big investment projects, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

The Mahayuti led by the BJP has only one agenda in the campaign. It is simply and only to polarise society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state. Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset. The campaign is full of hate and poison deliberately being injected. But the people of Maharashtra will reject this type of campaign decisively on Nov 20th, he further added.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP — facing off against the opposition MVA, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.