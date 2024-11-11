Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024:'I Will Win From Baramati By More Than 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from the Baramati assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, expressed confidence in the upcoming assembly elections, stating that the Mahayuti alliance would secure over 175 seats. He further asserted that he expects to win his Baramati seat by a margin exceeding one lakh votes.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain power in the state. They will be contesting against the Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

