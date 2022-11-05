Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Nov 10 and 18 in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Maharashtra on November 10 and 18 as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra that will arrive in the state on Monday, a senior party leader said.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is scheduled to reach Madnur Naka at Deglur in Maharashtra’s Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana at 7 pm on November 7, PTI reported.

Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies during the yatra in Maharashtra. He will address the first rally on November 10 in Nanded district, while the second one will be held on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state coordinator for the yatra, said.

After its arrival in Nanded on Monday evening, the yatra will resume at 6.30 am the next day from Deglur bus stand in the district. It will proceed through Nanded district for four days and enter Hingoli district on November 11, Washim district on November 15, Akola district on November 16 and Buldhana district on November 18, party sources said.

Another Congress leader said, More than 100 prominent personalities from different walks of life will participate in the yatra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar is likely to take part in the foot-march on November 9.