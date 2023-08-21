"Congress' LoP choice sparks strong discontent within party": Shiv Sena MP

All major political parties have gradually begun their preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The third meeting of the India Front, the opposition alliance, is taking place in Mumbai. Shiv Sena is leading this meeting. On the other side, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Subsequently, Wadettiwar aggressively attempted to corner those in power on various issues. Additionally, reports suggest that following Shiv Sena and NCP, the Congress party is also set to part ways and a significant faction is expected to join the ruling government.

Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has made a significant claim regarding this issue. Congress has chosen Vijay Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. This move has caused discontent among a substantial faction of Congress. This group of prominent leaders is unhappy, and they are poised to make a substantial decision in the near future. Prataprao Jadhav has stated that these leaders will join the ‘Mahayuti’.

A significant faction of Shiv Sena has aligned with the 'Mahayuti'. Following this, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction has also split, and a substantial group has joined the ‘Mahayuti’. Presently, there is a sense of unease within the Congress. Numerous Congress leaders are in communication with our senior leadership, including legislators, he said. Prataprao Jadhav has also claimed that a substantial faction within the Congress party will participate in the 'Mahayuti'.