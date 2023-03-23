Congress MLA alleges Rs 500 crore scam in Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway land acquisition

MLA Kailash Gorantyal has made the shocking claim that there was a Rs 500 crore scam in the land acquisition of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway. It has also requested the formation of a committee to investigate the matter.

He has alleged that there was a scam of more than Rs 500 crore in the land acquisition for the Jalna-Nanded stretch of the Samruddhi Highway. Some touts from Jalna and Parbhani districts are also involved in the scam. Gorantyal has also alleged that former ministers were also involved.

Gorantyal has also demanded that a committee of high-level officials be constituted to probe the scam. He made the demand during the budget session of the state legislature.

Gorantyal has also alleged that the Samruddhi highway plan was leaked three years ago and that some former ministers and touts have already bought the highway land at a low price. He has also claimed that these lands have been shown as orchards.