Congress MP Rajni Patil Exposes BJP’s Stance on Dr. Ambedkar, Demands Shah’s Apology

MP Rajni Patil has demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making derogatory statements about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Addressing a press conference, Patil strongly criticized the BJP and its ideological stance towards the architect of the Indian Constitution. Patil stated, "What the BJP wanted to say from long time has now on their lips.

The BJP’s deep-seated anger and disdain towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar have become evident. The ruling BJP has turned the Lok Sabha into an arena for divisive politics." She further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of harboring disrespect and hostility towards Dr. Ambedkar. Highlighting a pattern, Patil said, "The BJP never respected Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and it continues to show that disdain today. The RSS, through its influence on the BJP, perpetuates a mindset that insults great leaders. This perversion has now led to Union Home Minister Amit Shah grossly insulting the makers of the Constitution."

Patil also pointed out what she described as the BJP's "hateful mentality" towards Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. She alleged that numerous atrocities against these communities are occurring in BJP-ruled states, yet the central leadership remains silent. Concluding her remarks, she questioned, "How can the Prime Minister remain quiet in the face of such incidents?"

The demand for an apology has intensified political tensions, with Patil’s statements sparking widespread discussion on the ruling party’s stance towards social justice and constitutional values.