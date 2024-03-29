Congress Ramtek Candidate Rashmi Barve's Candidature Cancelled, New Replacement Emerges

Nagpur: The Congress has suffered its first major setback in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress had announced its candidate for the Ramtek seat. Interestingly, Rashmi Barve of the Congress was fielded by MVA from Ramtek constituency, which has been a Shiv Sena seat. However, Rashmi Barve's caste verification certificate was canceled by the caste verification committee. After the committee canceled her caste certificate in yesterday morning, her nomination papers were also rejected in the evening. This has dealt a major pre-poll blow to the Congress.

After the government declared the caste certificate null and void, Rashmi Barve moved the High Court seeking an urgent hearing on the matter. However, now in the scrutiny of the application, the returning officer has declared his nomination papers rejected. As a result, Rashmi Barve's candidature has dropped out of the electoral fray. The Congress had filed the nomination of Rashmi's husband Shamkumar as a Plan B candidate for the constituency. Shyam Kumar Barve will now contest from this seat of Ramtek.

Rashmi Barve's nomination papers were objected to, alleging that she had obtained a caste certificate using false and invalid documents. A complaint was also lodged with the state government seeking an inquiry into the matter. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the state government directed the district caste verification committee to submit a report on the entire matter. Accordingly, the caste verification committee had issued a notice to Barve, asking her to submit the document. Barve, however, did not submit the document and sought an extension, citing that it was a political ploy against her. On Thursday morning, the district caste verification committee canceled Barve's caste verification certificate. Barve has moved the High Court against the decision. However, his nomination papers have been rejected by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde group has fielded Raju Parve for the Ramtek Lok Sabha seat. Raju Parve filed his nomination and his name appeared in Shinde's list yesterday. The Ramtek seat will now witness a contest between Shyam Kumar Barve and Raju Parve. Raju Parve, who resigned from the Congress and as an MLA, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde a few days ago.

Husband Shyam Kumar, New Candidate

The Congress had changed its strategy after it realized that the caste verification certificate could add to its problems with Rashmi Barve's candidature. Rashmi Barve's husband Shyam Kumar Barve's name has been put second on the AB form given to her while filing her nomination papers. Shyam Kumar has also filed a separate nomination from the Congress. After Rashmi's nomination was rejected, Shyam Kumar has now become the official candidate of the Congress.

Meanwhile, information regarding the cancellation of Barve's caste verification certificate was submitted to the district election officer and his application was rejected. As Barve did not get immediate relief from the High Court, Rashmi Barve's application was rejected in the scrutiny.

