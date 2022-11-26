Congress slams Maha Governor Koshyari for not removing footwear while paying tributes to 26/11 martyrs

The Congress slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not remving his footwear while paying floral tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said removing one's footwear while paying tribute is Indian culture and definitely the culture of Maharashtra.

The governor has been repeatedly disrespecting Maharashtra, its culture and icons. CM Eknath Shinde should have reminded him to remove his footwear and show respect to the martyrs of the terror attacks, Sawant tweeted.

Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai in the morning.