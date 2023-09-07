Congress suffers massive setback in Nanded as city president joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

In a significant political development, Mangesh Kadam, the city president of the Congress party in Nanded, has made a notable shift by joining the Shiv Sena. This move, which took place in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is being viewed as a major setback for senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Mangesh Kadam's decision to join the Shiv Sena was accompanied by several other prominent Congress members, including Jyoti Kadam (former standing committee member from Nanded), Dhammapal Kadam, Vikas Gaikwad, Pravin Waghmare, and numerous Congress workers. Their collective entry into the Shiv Sena signals a significant realignment of political forces in Nanded.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been actively working on consolidating and strengthening his party in preparation for the upcoming elections. He has been reaching out to office bearers from various political groups, including the Thackeray group, NCP, and Congress, with the aim of bringing them into his fold.

Mangesh Kadam, a six-time Congress Party corporator of Nanded Zilla Parishad, has a considerable political influence in the region. His decision to switch allegiance to the Shiv Sena is expected to have a notable impact on the local political landscape.