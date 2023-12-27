Congress to Kick Off Election Campaign with Mega Rally in Nagpur on December 28

The Congress is gearing up to launch its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Hain Tayyar Hum mega rally scheduled in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday, coinciding with the party's 139th foundation day. It will be a historic moment for the people of the country, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said addressing a press conference at the venue of the event.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, according to party leaders. The mega event assumes significance as it will be held in Nagpur, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and Deekshabhoomi, the historic place where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, are located.

The rally, with the theme Hain Tayyar Hum (we are ready), will send a good message throughout the country. The Congress will sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls due next year, party MLA from Nagpur Nitin Raut told PTI on Tuesday. Hectic preparations are underway for the mega rally at Dighori in Nagpur where lakhs of people and Congress workers will attend the event, as per party leaders.

Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country, Patole told reporters at the venue of the event. After the Emergency, the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, conducted a public meeting in Nagpur, leading the Congress to secure victory in all seats from Vidarbha, stated the Congress leader. He expressed optimism that history would repeat itself in Nagpur, foreseeing a significant change in the country. Additionally, Patole announced Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur in the east to Mumbai in western India, set to commence on January 14. Congress MLA Raut highlighted that Nagpur was selected for the rally due to its alignment with the party's ideology and principles.