Congress to Sharad Pawar’s remarks says NCP may have its view but 19 parties convinced Adani issue real

After Sharad Pawar publicly differed with Congress on Adani issue, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said in a statement, NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious.

But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from BJP's assaults and in defeating BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda.

His remarks came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar in an interview that he considers the Hindenburg report on Adani Group as targeted and doesn't agree with the need for a JPC probe into the matter.

Out of proportion importance was given to the issue. The issues that were kept, who kept them? We had never heard of these people (Hindenburg) who gave the statement. What is the background? When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy. We cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted, Sharad Pawar said.

