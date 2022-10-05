Congress to support Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in by-election

The congress in Maharashtra announced support for the candiate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the by-election to Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai. The election was necessitated by the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

State Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters that his party would support Rutuja Latke, the deceased MLA’s wife who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena. Ramesh Latke, a two-time MLA, had defeated Congress’s Suresh Shetty in 2014 from the constituency to enter the Legislative Assembly.

As per the PTI report, the BJP plans to nominate Murji Patel, as per party sources. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed after the 2019 Assembly elections results to keep the “communal” BJP out of power in the interest of Maharashtra, Patole said.

The MVA coalition government took many decisions for the people’s welfare, Patole said. The BJP misused central agencies like the ED and CBI to topple the government, but its efforts to break the MVA would not succeed, he further added.