Congress to withdraw support from MVA after MLC election debacle?

After facing another setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on Monday, Congress leader Naseem Khan has warned of a uncertain future for the MVA government.Speaking on the same, the veteran leader said, "It is unfortunate that the Dalit backward class is the first choice candidate of the Congress. Now it is time to introspect. The time has come to decide whether to stay in the government or not. It is not fair to say which vote went where. "We had decided to give support through the program. It was decided that each party would be allowed to grow. Today, with our support, this government is running. But it is clear from the results that our party is dissatisfied. We will hold a meeting on this."

Naseem Khan has openly expressed his displeasure in the Congress. Therefore, a discussion has arisen in the political circles as to whether the Congress will now leave the Mahavikas Aghadi government. The BJP's push has created the possibility of a split in the Mahavikas Aghadi. On the other hand, Shiv Sena's votes are also divided. Therefore, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting of MLAs today. But even before that, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde has been unreachable since yesterday evening with 12 MLAs.Eknath Shinde, Minister of Urban Development of Maharashtra, and a close ally of CM Uddhav Thackeray, is said to be in touch with the BJP. Sources say that Shinde is miffed with the Shiv Sena and is expected to address the media this afternoon from Surat.The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats.

