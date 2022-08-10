Congress upset with Uddhav Thackeray's decision

After the power play in the state, the Mahavikas Aghadi has to sit on the opposition benches. While the BJP has come to power on the opposition benches. After Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena's strength in the Legislative Assembly dropped from 55 to 15 directly. So far, MLAs in the Legislative Council have not directly participated in the Shinde group. Therefore, Shiv Sena has been given the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council by force of numbers. MLA Ambadas Danve has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. The Shiv Sena delegation met the deputy chairman and party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave a letter of recommendation regarding the selection of Danve. After that Deputy Speaker Nilam Gorhe has decided on this and appointed Ambadas Danve as the Leader of Opposition. But now this decision has sparked controversy in Mahavikas Aghadi. Ashok Chavan said that the Congress was interested in the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. But Shiv Sena took this decision without asking us. Therefore, he said that there is a natural displeasure in the Congress, but those who have a large number are the leaders of the opposition, our strength in the Legislative Council is greater. Therefore, the position of Leader of the Opposition belongs to us. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant commented on the displeasure of the Congress saying that it is as per the rules.

After the transfer of power in the state, there is a tug-of-war for posts in Mahavikas Aghadi. NCP was given the post of Leader of the Opposition on the basis of its numerical strength in the Legislative Assembly. But the post of Speaker, Leader of Opposition was vacant in the Legislative Council. Shiv Sena claimed the position of leader of the opposition here. Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve's name was discussed for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Then the Deputy Speaker announced that Danve had been elected. There are currently 10 members of the Congress-Nationalist Party in the Legislative Council. Whereas Shiv Sena has 12 members. Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe is sitting in it as deputy chairman. Congress had demanded that they get the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

