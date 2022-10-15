Conjunctivitis cases surge in last two weeks

Over the last two weeks, the number of eye infection (conjunctivitis) has been increasing in Mumbai. Around 250 to 300 eye infection patients have been treated in Murli Deora Municipal Eye Hospital Corporation in the last 15 days. Keeping this matter in mind, the citizens should take proper precautions and if they feel any trouble, they should immediately seek advice and medication from eye specialists, the Mumbai Municipal Administration has appealed.

"When the humidity in the air increases during the monsoons, the environment becomes a breeding ground for infectious diseases. Therefore, every year during these days, eye infections spread along with other diseases. In an eye infection, one eye is first infected, then the other eye also get infected. It feels like something has gone into the eye, and the eyes constantly water. The eye become red. Initially, these symptoms are felt in one eye and then the other eye also", said Varsha Rokade, chief medical officer of Murli Deora Municipal Eye Hospital. Also sometime sticky liquid material comes out from the eye. Also the eyes get swollen inside. Eyes feel heavy and cannot tolerate strong light. Some people also develop fever due to this type of infection. Currently, it is being found that the cause of this epidemic is viral.