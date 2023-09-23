Constantly monitoring situation: Devendra Fadnavis on Nagpur floods

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated his government’s firm commitment to bail out people in the flood-affected districts and said he is regularly monitoring the situation unfolding in his hometown Nagpur. Fadnavis took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city. “There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.

The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places”, Fadnavis’s office said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are also being deployed, it said. Meanwhile, the local administration moved people from many flooded areas to safer places in the city. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said waterlogged. The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.