Container stuck in Khandala tunnel halts entire Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's entire tunnel was shut down when a container got stuck inside the Khandala tunnel around 11:15 am on the Pune to Mumbai route. As a consequence, all traffic bound for Mumbai was brought to a standstill. The work of removing the container is currently in progress

Recently, traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was halted temporarily due to a landslide close to the Adoshi tunnel. The landslide was cleared by the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) and the administration, who implemented a traffic block for its removal. Following the clearance, the route to Mumbai was reopened. Additionally, netting was installed in areas prone to landslides as a precautionary measure.