Container stuck in Khandala tunnel halts entire Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2023 12:53 PM 2023-08-02T12:53:52+5:30 2023-08-02T12:57:18+5:30
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's entire tunnel was shut down when a container got stuck inside the Khandala tunnel around 11:15 am on the Pune to Mumbai route. As a consequence, all traffic bound for Mumbai was brought to a standstill. The work of removing the container is currently in progress
Recently, traffic on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was halted temporarily due to a landslide close to the Adoshi tunnel. The landslide was cleared by the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) and the administration, who implemented a traffic block for its removal. Following the clearance, the route to Mumbai was reopened. Additionally, netting was installed in areas prone to landslides as a precautionary measure.