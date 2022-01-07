Corona Vaccine - "Get covid vaccine in eight days, otherwise ration foodgrains will be discontinued"

Citizens who have not yet been vaccinated should get vaccinated within the next eight days or else their food rations will be discontinued, warned Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. This decision will be implemented not only in Nashik district but also in the state if necessary, said Bhujbal. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal held a review meeting on Thursday at Niyojan Bhavan in the Collectorate. He directed the police and district administration to implement the 'No Vaccine, No Entry' order. Despite the increasing number of corona patients in the district, Nashik residents have been relieved as no decision has been taken to tighten the restrictions. However, Bhujbal has also warned that if the citizens do not follow the rules, restrictions will have to be imposed.

As vaccination is an effective treatment to prevent corona, those who have not been vaccinated should complete the vaccination immediately, the Guardian Minister appealed. Government offices have also been instructed to implement 'No Vaccine, No Entry' effectively. Those who have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine will not be given food rations. However, they are expected to be vaccinated in the next eight days.