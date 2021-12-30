Coronavirus 3rd wave: 3900 patients found in a single day in Maharashtra

At the end of the year, once again, covid cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra has again started to rise. The daily decline in the number of patients to two hundred has now crossed thirteen hundred. In just four days, the daily number of patients in Mumbai has gone up from 683 to 1,377. Although the rate is alarming compared to the previous two waves of corona, the number of patients who need to be hospitalized is lower, medical experts said. According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration, it took 12 days for the first wave of corona to increase the daily number of patients in Mumbai from 706 to 1,376. In the second wave, it took 20 days for the daily number of patients to reach 1,325 from 683. However, in the third wave, which is expected to come at the end of 2021, it has been seen that the number of patients is increasing in a short period of time.

More than 5,000 active patients in Mumbai and 1,502 active patients in Thane

There are currently 5,803 patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai, while the number of deaths due to other causes in Mumbai is 2,563. At present, there are 1,502 active patients in Thane district.

There are 296 active patients in Raigad district. Beware of increasing corona patients in Mumbai. Don't panic. Follow discipline for your safety. Hotels in Mumbai are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.- Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Although the number of patients is increasing day by day, the number of patients who need to be hospitalized is less. Corona rules need to be followed as a precaution. If symptoms are noticed, prioritize diagnosis, isolation, and treatment. Currently, we have to wait till January 15 to analyze the status of the infection. Then the third wave can be analyzed accurately and scientifically. - Dr. Avinash Supe, State Corona Task Force