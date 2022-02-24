Court accepts three demands of Nawab Malik

It is learned that the Special PMLA court in Mumbai have granted the three demands made by Nawab Malik. It allows daily medication, home-cooked meals, lawyers to be present during interrogations.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested on Wednesday by the ED. Soon after his arrest, Malik said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.