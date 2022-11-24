Court says oder not ready for bail plea of former Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The order on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case is likely to be pronounced on November 30 as a special court said the order was not ready.

As the matter came up on Thursday, the court said the order was not ready. The order is now likely to be pronounced on November 30. Special judge R N Rokade had on November 14 reserved his order Malik’s bail plea and listed it for Thursday after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik in February this year in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Malik moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.