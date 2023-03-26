COVID -19 cases in Maharashtra goes up from 198 on March 1 to 1,956 on Saturday

In a worrying sign, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased at least 10 times – from 198 on March 1 to 1,956 on Saturday. The active caseload in Mumbai is close to 500 (487).In view of this rising graph, the central government on Saturday instructed Maharashtra, which accounts for 21% of the country’s Covid cases at present, to step up daily testing.

Maharashtra recorded a rise of almost 100 Covid-19 cases in a single day with 437 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, as per the health department.The state recorded 437 new coronavirus cases, 94 more than the previous day, as well as two coronavirus-related deaths. On Friday, the state had recorded 343 cases and three fatalities.Maharashtra’s total Covid tally rose to 81,41,457, and death toll to 1,48,435. One fatality each was recorded in Aurangabad and Kolhapur districts. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, the health department said.