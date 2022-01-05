COVID-19: Next 5 days important for Nashik residents, warns state health secretary

The next five days are very important for the people of Nashik. Therefore, the administration has become vigilant. As many as 8,000 beds have been set up in the city. Citizens are being urged to get vaccinated. On the other hand, there is a rapid increase in the number of patients due to the continuous violation of corona rules.

The state health secretary has sent a letter to the municipal corporation in view of the fear of omicron and the rapid spread of corona infection. It is estimated that the next five days may be very dangerous for Nashik residents. It is feared that the number of corona patients may suddenly increase exponentially during this period. Out of 13,63,000 citizens in the city, 12,64,000 thousand citizens have taken the first dose. The number of those who have not taken single dose is 1 lakh. They have been urged to get vaccinated immediately.

A meeting of Disaster Management Department is being held today in Nashik to see the rapidly increasing number of covid cases. The meeting is expected to decide whether to continue with the closure of schools and colleges in the city. Given the warning by the health secretary and the multiplication of patients in the city over the last few days, it remains to be seen what decision will be taken at this meeting. Currently, it has been decided to close schools in Mumbai. Such a decision can be made about Nashik too. Because in many schools and colleges in Nashik, students are affected by corona.

In view of the increasing number of corona patients, 8,000 beds have been set up in the municipal hospitals. 2200 beds have oxygen facility. Bitco Hospital has the largest number of oxygen beds. It is planned to add 250 beds if required. Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital has 150 beds, Thakkar Dome 325 and Sambhaji Stadium has 280 beds. Meenatai Thackeray Stadium has 180 beds, Social Welfare Office covid center 500 beds, Mori covid center 200 beds, Amber Center 300 beds, Satpur Myco Hospital 50, Sawtanagar Crompton Hall 60 oxygen beds.