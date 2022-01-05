COVID-19: No lockdown at present, quarantine period reduced, 5 important announcements of Rajesh Tope

As the number of covid cases in Maharashtra continues to rise, the government has started taking precautionary measures. In that connection, the government has started taking some decisions. The home quarantine period in the state has now been reduced to seven days. Earlier this period was 10 days. He said that after seven days of home quarantine, the person concerned should undergo RTPCR test.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed about the decision taken in that meeting. The number of cases has been increasing in the state for the last few days. The number of coronavirus cases are doubling in three days. He said it was a matter of concern.

What did Rajesh Tope say?

> The number of cases has been increasing in the state for the last few days. The number of coronavirus cases is doubling in three days. This is a matter of concern. However, 90 percent of them do not have symptoms. Of the remaining 10 per cent, 1-2 per cent are hospitalized. In a sense, this is a positive thing.

>The emphasis will be on antigen testing, Tope said. For this, an antigen testing booth will be set up. RTPCR testing is not required if the antigen is positive.

>"For those who have not been vaccinated, strict measures need to be taken," Tope said.

> No need for lockdown today. But he also said he would impose restrictions based on the number of patients. Restrictions will not take effect immediately. The decision will be taken in due course

> As per the current rules, booster dose has to be taken in government hospitals. However, private hospitals are allowed to give booster doses to their employees at their own hospitals.

> Crowds have to be avoided to prevent corona infection.