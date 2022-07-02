COVID cases on the rise again in Maharashtra, raises concerns of administration

Coronavirus cases in the state has once again begun to rise. Corona patients are on the rise in many cities, including Mumbai. As such, a large number of patients have been reported in Maharashtra in 24 hours. This has raised concerns of the administration and citizens have been urged to take care and use masks.

In the last 24 hours, 3,249 new cases of corona have been detected in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, 978 cases were detected in Mumbai. But the good news is that the number is much lower than the 1,265 cases found in the city on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the number of daily patients in Mumbai has decreased by 22.6 per cent. Of the total tests, the number of positive cases was 7.8 per cent in the city with 12,452 tests on Friday.

According to the information received, four people have died due to corona infection in the state. Meanwhile, 3,249 new cases have been reported in the state and four more have died in a single day. In total, there were 23,996 cases of active corona till July 1. But the rains are also causing an increase in many diseases. Therefore, it is important for citizens to take care of their health.