COVID Lockdown: 'We don't want to impose lockdown on people', says Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh

Mumbai and Maharashtra have once again witnessed a huge increase in the number of corona patients. Yesterday, over 1 corona patients were registered in Mumbai and 2172 in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, will there be another lockdown in the state against the backdrop of increasing covid cases? Such a discussion is ongoing. Against this backdrop, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh has made a suggestive statement regarding lockdown.

"We do not want to see lockdown again in the state and in Mumbai. We do not want to impose lockdown on people," said Aslam Sheikh. Informing about the situation in Mumbai and Corona in the state, Aslam Sheikh said, "We do not want to see lockdown again in Mumbai city and Maharashtra. We don't want to impose lockdown on people. So we are regularly reviewing the situation. We are holding meetings. We are also tightening restrictions. Tightening the laws. Attendance at events that were previously permitted is also restricted. At the same time, if the number of corona patients in the state is to be controlled, the public will also need to help, said Aslam Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the number of covid cases in the state has been steadily increasing for the last few days, with 2,172 corona patients being registered in the state yesterday. In Mumbai, 1,377 corona cases were reported on Tuesday, while one patient died. At present 5 thousand 803 patients are undergoing treatment in the city suburbs. On Monday, the time for doubling the number of patients in Mumbai was 967 days. On Tuesday, the figure fell to 841 days, while from December 21 to 27, the growth rate in Mumbai was 0.9 per cent. It was 0.7 per cent on Monday. It is reassuring to note that no omicron patient has been reported in the state today.