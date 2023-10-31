CR implements BPAC system in Vasind-Asangaon section of Mumbai Division

The Central Railway has implemented the Block Proving by Axle Counter (BPAC) system in the Vasind-Asangaon section of Mumbai Division. As per a release issued by the Central Railway, the BPAC system plays a pivotal role in maintaining the utmost safety of train operations. Specifically, it meticulously examines the last vehicle of a section, subsequently confirming the section's clearance before granting authorization for another train to enter

Previously, the BPAC system was solely in use up to Vashind railway station within the Kalyan-Igatpuri section. Nevertheless, the Railway Board has approved the expansion of BPAC operations from Khadavli to Igatpuri, and this ongoing project is expected to be finished in the near future.

The Mumbai division has a BPAC system installed on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to KALYAN section, CSMT-PANVEL Harbour line, CSMT-Goregaon line, Kalyan-Karjat section and Vasai-Panvel-Roha section. BPAC system work is underway at Asangaon-Atgaon, Atgaon-Thansit, TGR3-TGR2, Panvel-Dapoli sections and will soon begin on Thansit-Khardi, Khardi-Umbarmali, Kasara-Umbarmali, Kasara-TGR3, TGR2-TGR1, Dapoli-Jasai sections of the Mumbai division, the release stated.