CR invests 62 crore to improve platform capacity at CSMT for long-distance trains

The Central Railway (CR) is augmenting the capacity of long-distance platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to accommodate longer trains. Once the project is completed, passengers will be able to board 24-coach trains on platforms 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, thereby significantly increasing the carrying capacity of these platforms.The work will involve removing and relocating overhead equipment, dismantling washing pits and stabling lines and dismantling and inserting railway turnouts (the mechanical structure that guides trains from one rail track to another.

Currently, platforms 10 and 11 can handle only 13-coach trains, while platforms 12, 13 and 14 can accommodate 18-coach trains. Platforms 15,16,17 and 18 can accommodate 24-coach trains.“The extension of these five platforms will improve mobility of trains on the busy CSMT-Dadar section. The ₹62.12 crore project is being carried out in two phases. Nearly 45% of the expansion work at the five platforms in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai has been completed so far.The said project will largely benefit intercity travellers from Mumbai to Pune and Mumbai to Nashik. Once the platform is constructed in full length, these trains will be able to accommodate more number of coaches, augmenting the capacity.