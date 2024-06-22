Cracks On Atal Setu: After Congress, MNS Targets Govt For Allowing Overloaded Vehicles On MTHL; Claims Rs 100 Crore ODC Fees Scam

After Congress raised the issue of cracks on the Atal Setu, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also drawn attention to several critical issues concerning the bridge.

MNS Transport Wing General Secretary Pradeep Waghmare has highlighted that the safety of the Atal Setu is at risk due to illegal overload transportation. Overloading refers to vehicles carrying more weight than their capacity and transporting goods in violation of regulations. The MNS has demanded the cessation of this unauthorised overloading of multi-axle trailers.

According to the MNS, contractors are facilitating this overloading to gain financial benefits from vehicle operators, which poses a threat to the structural integrity of the bridge. As a result, the MNS has launched a campaign titled "Stop Overload Transport, Save Atal Setu."

Additionally, the MNS has accused the contractors selected by MMRDA for Packages 1, 2, and 3 of the Atal Setu construction of a nearly ₹100 crore ODC fees scam. This allegation is currently being pursued with Maharashtra State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar (IAS).