Cracks on Mumbai’s Atal Setu? No Cracks, No Danger on MTHL, Photos of Approach Road, Clarifies Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

During a site visit to the MTHL to inspect cracks developing at the Ulwe end of the sea bridge, Nana Patole alleged that the Prime Minister is the mastermind behind corruption in the country. He claimed that corrupt individuals are intimidated with threats of ED and CBI investigations to coerce them into joining the BJP, where they are then appointed as ministers. “Naming the project after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then engaging in corruption is truly unfortunate,” he added.

MMRDA officials stated that during an inspection by the operation and maintenance team on June 20, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai). They described these as minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement. “These cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road,” said an MMRDA official. They added that the contractor, Strabag, has commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours.

Reacting to Patole’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “There are no cracks on the Atal Setu, nor is there any danger to it. These pictures are of the approach road. But one thing is clear: the Congress party has crafted a long plan of ‘division’ using lies. Talks of changing the Constitution in the elections, unlocking EVMs from phones after the elections, and now such false claims... The people of the country will reject this divisive plan and corrupt attitude of Congress.”