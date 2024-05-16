'Crossed Limits of Helplessness..' Sharad Pawar Targets Praful Patel over Jiretop Controversy

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is facing criticism despite his clarification on the Jiretope controversy. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has taken a dig at Patel in his first reaction. "These people have crossed all limits of helplessness," Pawar said.

A video of Praful Patel wearing a Jiretop to Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral, triggering angry reactions in Maharashtra. Prominent Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Shivaji followers, targeted Praful Patel over the incident. After the criticism of Congress state President Nana Patole and other leaders, Sharad Pawar has also expressed his stand.

Sharad Pawar said, "Jiretop and Maharashtra have a history. The Jiretop is associated with Shivaji Maharaj. It's not that there's helplessness, but there are limits to helplessness. These people have crossed all those limits," Pawar said.

What did Praful Patel Say?

After the controversy, Praful Patel took a step back yesterday and assured Shivaji's followers that he would be mindful going ahead. Reacting to the Jiretop controversy on his X-handle, Praful Patel said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, is our revered deity and inspiration. We are committed to following his ideals and the path of public welfare. Anything that will insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can never come to mind. We'll take care of it from now on."