CRPF jawan killed in hit-and-run incident in Latur

In Maharashtra's Latur district, a 41-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was tragically struck and run over by an unidentified vehicle, according to the police.

Lingubheru Ravi (41), a resident of Visakhapatnam, was run over by an unidentified vehicle between Bhatangali and Mamdapur villages on the highway and was killed on the spot, he said.

Ravi’s body was found lying on the side of the road. The deceased had gone home on leave and was returning to work on Thursday, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.