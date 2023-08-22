Customs seize drugs worth Rs 24 crore at Nagpur airport; two arrested

A significant drug seizure operation has unfolded at Nagpur Airport, resulting in the confiscation of narcotics valued at a staggering Rs 24 crore. The seized drugs, en route from Kenya to Nagpur, were intercepted by vigilant customs officials. This operation has led to the arrest of two individuals, including a man named Deepak and a Nigerian national, underscoring the international nature of the illegal trade.

Reports indicate that the drugs were being transported to Nagpur via a Dubai-Nagpur flight from Nairobi, Kenya. The concealed drugs, weighing around 3.7 kg, were hidden in an iron box. The banned substance, identified as amphetamine, holds an international market value of around Rs 24 crore.

Upon landing at Nagpur airport, customs officials promptly apprehended Deepak during routine checks. This thwarted the attempt to bring illicit drugs into the city. The operation has also led to the arrest of a Nigerian individual in Delhi, suspected to be connected to the smuggling network.

While the immediate operation succeeded in preventing the narcotics from reaching their destination, ongoing investigations are seeking to uncover the mastermind behind the procurement and distribution of the drugs. Customs authorities are actively exploring international links associated with the case.