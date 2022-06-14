Cyber Attack: 70 websites hacked in Maharashtra after Prophet remarks controversy

The country has been hit by a major cyber attack by an unknown hacker. More than 500 private websites of various government departments across the country have been hacked. It had 70 websites from Maharashtra. Three of them were government officials, said Madhukar Pandey, ADG, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell.

The Thane city police website was hacked around 4 this morning. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by hackers from Malaysia and Indonesia. Many websites have been relaunched. Work is underway to restart the rest of the website. Pandey said hackers had attacked more than 70 websites in the state after hacking a private university website.

Pandey said the attack was carried out by several cyber hackers due to the ongoing social tensions in the country. Many websites across the country have been hacked. The names of hackers from Malaysia and Indonesia have surfaced. He said it was not yet known whether the gang was active in India.

DCP of Thane Police Cyber ​​Cell Sunil Lokhande said that the website was hacked at 4 am today. Technicians have undone data and websites. An investigation is underway. The Home Department has also ordered the cyber cell to investigate the cyber attack.