Cyclone Asani: IMD forecasts rains in 5 districts of Maha including Mumbai

The effects of Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal are being felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), torrential rains with strong winds have started. Currently, due to the storm, many flights have been canceled due to safety concerns.

IMD has forecast thunderstorms and intermittent rains in many areas of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. The meteorological department has issued red alerts to three districts in Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclone. The meteorological department has said that the cyclone will affect important parts of Maharashtra. The cyclone is expected to bring torrential rains in many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Not only that, strong winds will blow at speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is expected to bring cloudy skies to parts of Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the state. Cloudy weather has been reported in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Karnataka and Kerala. Therefore, farmers should take care of their crops.

Due to this, rain is likely to fall in sparse places in Konkan today, while heat wave is expected in sparse places in Central Maharashtra and North Central Maharashtra. While Marathwada may get rain in some places, Vidarbha will get rain and heat wave. Rain with thundershowers is expected in many parts of the state today and tomorrow.