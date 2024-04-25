Cylinder Blast in Mumbai: Two Injured in Major Explosion at Antop Hill
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 08:38 AM2024-04-25T08:38:52+5:302024-04-25T08:40:24+5:30
A cylinder blast occurred in a slum area within Mumbai's Antop Hill locality, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The incident prompted the immediate dispatch of fire tenders to the site to manage the situation.
The blast, which occurred in a densely populated area, caused panic among residents, with authorities swiftly responding to provide assistance and ensure the safety of those affected. Details regarding the cause of the blast and the extent of damage are currently under investigation.