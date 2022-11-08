Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, five injured

Published: November 8, 2022 11:50 AM

Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Vile Parle area, five injured

A cylinder blast occurred on Tuesday morning in New Kalpana Chawl near Western Express Highway in Vileparle (E), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The official said that it was a level-1 cylinder blast that took place at 6 am on Tuesday.

Five people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the V N Desai Hospital and the condition of all of them is stable.

The injured are Jayram Yadav, Hare Kumar Rai, Rakesh Kumar Rai, Arun Kumar Rai and Amar Rai.

( With inputs from ANI )

