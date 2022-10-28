Cyrus Mistry accident co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital

Dairus Pandole co-passenger of the car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry had died following a crash was discharged from the hospital on Friday, the hospital sources said. Darius had been undergoing treatment for his injuries in a private hospital in Mumbai.He was discharged from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after 54 days of admission.

While another co-passenger Dr. Anahita Pandole his wife who was at the wheel of the car is also recovering and is likely to be discharged soon, sources added.Both were admitted at the private hospital on September 5. Dr Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole had suffered severe injuries.

Darius Pandole underwent surgery on his forearm and a maxo facial surgery. "He was also battling infection due to the severity of his injuries. Dr Anahita Pandole who has undergone reconstruction surgery is now undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital," said hospital authority. Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, "The injuries were very complex and therefore our best team of multidisciplinary doctors is working closely on the Pandoles. Expert advice was sought from experts across the globe to define the best course of action for their treatment and that has enabled us to achieve results. Modern technology, precise techniques, clinical expertise has played a large role in ensuring a positive outcome."