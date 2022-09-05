Cyrus Mistry Death: Eye witness recall final moments of former chairman of Tata Sons

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday (Sept 4) near Mumbai when he was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The car had run over a divider leading to the accident according to reports. Several business leaders and political personalities including Prime Minister Narendra has condoled his untimely demise.According to the police, the car, he was travelling in, was being driven by a well-known gynecologist from Mumbai. There were two other passengers in the car as well, the gynecologist's husband Darius Pandole and his brother Jahangir.

Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official told PTI. The gynecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official said."A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider," an eyewitness said. The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: "We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured persons. In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he said. Cyrus Mistry, 54, who succeeded Ratan Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion group, was ousted from the post in a boardroom coup in 2016. It sparked a long-drawn legal tussle, which went in Tata group's favour in the Supreme Court.