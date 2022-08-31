Dagdusheth Ganpati Live Darshan for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Check Timings, Streaming and Telecast To Watch Pune’s Famous Ganpati Idol at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

This year the most revered shrine of Pune Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple will once again receive a considerable crowd of people who will attend the daily puja, aarti and abhisheka. The temple is highly known for its religious festivities, rich history and as a sacred place of worship. This Ganesh Utsav, get ready to virtually get the live darshan of Shrimant Dagadusheth from Pune by following the link on their official website.

https://youtu.be/pirLJkqPPy0