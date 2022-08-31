Dagdusheth Ganpati Live Darshan for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Check Timings, Streaming and Telecast To Watch Pune’s Famous Ganpati Idol at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 31, 2022 07:34 AM 2022-08-31T07:34:44+5:30 2022-08-31T07:35:18+5:30
This year the most revered shrine of Pune Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple will once again receive a considerable crowd ...
This year the most revered shrine of Pune Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple will once again receive a considerable crowd of people who will attend the daily puja, aarti and abhisheka. The temple is highly known for its religious festivities, rich history and as a sacred place of worship. This Ganesh Utsav, get ready to virtually get the live darshan of Shrimant Dagadusheth from Pune by following the link on their official website.
https://youtu.be/pirLJkqPPy0Open in app