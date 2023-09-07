Dahi Handi Celebrations 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit 31 mandals

The state is buzzing with excitement as Dahi Handi celebrations take centre stage. Particularly in Mumbai-Thane-Pune, the fervour for Dahi Handi is evident, with teams enthusiastically participating in competitive events like the 'Pro Govinda' competition. In light of this festive atmosphere, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has a packed schedule for the day, with plans to visit a total of 31 mandals in and around Mumbai-Thane.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be in attendance at eight different locations, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Last year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited several mandals for two to three days during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav, which came just a few months after coming to power. At the time, he was criticised by the opposition. Leaders of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi, including the Thackeray group, had also criticised the Chief Minister for visiting festival mandals instead of addressing other issues in the state. Against this backdrop, the issue is likely to be raised once again by the Opposition.