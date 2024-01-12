Dahisar River Revival Stalled by Slum Issue

The revival of the Dahisar River, a tributary flowing from Sanjay Gandhi National Park to Manori Creek, has stalled for two years due to the presence of 180 slums along its banks. The 24 crore rupee project, launched in October 2020, was expected to be completed by October 2023. However, the rehabilitation of over 100 slums in Ambawadi, Ektanagar, and Sanjaynagar in Dahisar has not yet been resolved, slowing down the project. So far, 55% of the project has been completed. Due to the discharge of sewage from Bhate slums, the river has become severely polluted. The water of the river has turned completely black. Preventing further contamination requires stopping sewage from entering the river, a key goal of the revival project.

The Dahisar River flows through a 12-kilometer stretch with significant tree cover along its banks. After the Brihanmumbai Stormwater Disposal System (BRIMSTOWAD) project, the riverbed was widened. After the revival, there are plans to beautify the riverside area. Two sewage treatment plants have been built along the river; however, it is necessary to collect and transport the sewage from slums through sewer lines and deposit it in the STPs.

"It is necessary to clear the area of six meters along the river bank. For this, some buildings will have to be removed. Some slums will be rehabilitated in the Zhopu scheme. If that happens, the project will gain momentum," said, Nayanish Vengurlekar, an Assistant Commissioner, R North.

Magsaysay award winner and hydrologist Rajendra Singh also tried to revive the river a few years ago. He tried to maintain rivers Mithi, Oshiwara, and Poisar along with Dahisar. Slum rehabilitation remains the critical hurdle delaying the project's progress. Finding a solution to this issue is essential for the project's completion.

The project encompasses activities like widening the riverbed, strengthening the banks, installing sewage treatment plants, and planting trees along the riverbanks. Upon completion, the Dahisar River will be diverted from the Nala River to flow directly into the Manori Creek.