"Dancing over deaths of our brave martyrs": Priyanka Chaturvedi slams BCCI's grand reception for Pakistan team

The Pakistan Cricket Team has landed in Ahmedabad for their much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Upon their arrival at the hotel in Ahmedabad, the team was greeted with a grand reception.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her displeasure, stating, “Every single out of the way welcome gesture to Pakistan team is like dancing over the deaths of our brave martyrs and terror victims. Shameless @BCCI,” she wrote on X.

Every single out of the way welcome gesture to Pakistan team is like dancing over the deaths of our brave martyrs and terror victims. Shameless @BCCI pic.twitter.com/bRtiz9oXl3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 12, 2023

Earlier, the Pakistan team received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Hyderabad from Pakistan to participate in the World Cup tournament. However, the enthusiastic welcome by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its secretary, Jay Shah, has stirred controversy and criticism from various quarters.

The Pakistan team had spent several days in Hyderabad before arriving in Ahmedabad, where they were seen celebrating their victory against Sri Lanka during their journey. Upon reaching Ahmedabad, they were presented with shawls at their hotel.