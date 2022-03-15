Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: Bombay HC rejects interim bail application of Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to direct interim release of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The court rejected his interim applications in habeas corpus plea.

Malik in his plea had said his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 21. He was sent to ED custody for 14 days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.